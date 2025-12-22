The Athletics acquired McNeil (shoulder) and cash considerations from the Mets on Monday in exchange for Yordan Rodriguez, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

McNeil finished the 2025 season with a .243/.335/.411 batting line and 12 home runs over 462 plate appearances, which was his best offensive season since he made the All-Star team and won the National League batting title in 2022. He underwent thoracic outlet surgery after this past season but is expected to be ready for spring training. Slated to turn 34 just after Opening Day, McNeil will take over as the Athletics' starting second baseman and will get a boost with a move from Citi Field to Sutter Health Park.