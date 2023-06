Bride went 1-for-3 with an RBI single and a run-scoring sacrifice fly in a win over the Brewers on Friday.

Bride extended his hitting streak to four games with Friday's timely knock, and his pair of RBI pushed his total to four over the last four games. The 27-year-old sports an impressive .308 average (8-for-26) since being promoted from Triple-A Las Vegas on May 30 and appears to be progressively strengthening his grip on the starting third base job.