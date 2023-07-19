Bride owns a .381 average, 1.128 OPS and modest 15.1 percent strikeout rate over the 53 plate appearances covering his last 11 games with Triple-A Las Vegas.

The 27-year-old is back to thriving in the Pacific Coast League, something he's consistently been able to do through his multiple stints with the Aviators over the last season-plus. Bride went 0-for-8 in his first two games back with Las Vegas after being demoted from the Athletics, but he's since churned out six multi-hit efforts, five extra-base hits, eight RBI, 11 walks and 15 runs over the ensuing 11-game span. Bride could potentially earn another call to the big leagues later this summer or upon roster expansion during the final month-plus of the regular season.