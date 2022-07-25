Bride (shoulder) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Monday.
Bride spent nearly a month on the injured list due to his shoulder injury, but he'll rejoin the active roster after spending a week and a half in the minors on a rehab assignment. He hit .318 with a homer, a double, four runs and three RBI over seven rehab games and should see plenty of playing time at third base now that he's back to full health. However, he isn't starting Monday against the Astros.
