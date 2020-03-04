Mateo went 3-for-4 with three base hits, two RBI and a stolen base Tuesday in the Athletics' 6-5 win over the White Sox.

With Marcus Semien getting the day off, Mateo took his spot at shortstop and at the top of the batting order and didn't look out of place. The 24-year-old put his premium wheels on display immediately, legging out an infield single on his first at-bat, then claiming his third stolen base of the spring. Mateo is competing with a host of players for the starting job at second base, but even if he fails to win the job battle, his high-end speed might be enough for him to crack the 26-man Opening Day roster as a utility man. The fact that Mateo has no minor-league options remaining and would likely be claimed if exposed to waivers helps his case for breaking camp with the A's.