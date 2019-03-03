Athletics' Jorge Mateo: Heads down to Triple-A
Mateo was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Mateo went 5-for-18 with an RBI and three runs scored during his time in major-league camp. He currently ranks as Oakland's No. 4 prospect, although he did struggle at the dish at Triple-A a season ago (.230/.280/.353 batting line through 131 games).
