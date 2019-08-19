Mateo is 4-for-15 with a double, a triple, two walks and four runs in the four games he's played since returning from a stay on the 7-day injured list due to ankle soreness.

The promising shortstop appears to be fully over the ankle issues that put a pause in his stellar season. Even after an 0-for-4 afternoon versus Albuquerque on Sunday -- his first hitless game since returning -- Mateo is slashing .294/.335/.518 across 104 games with the Aviators this season.