Mateo, who's slashing .301/.336/.521 with 46 extra-base hits (20 doubles, 13 triples, 13 home runs) and 62 RBI across 408 plate appearances at Triple-A Las Vegas, is nevertheless likely to remain with the Aviators until rosters expand in September, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The 24-year-old shortstop has clearly earned a promotion based on his numbers, but Gallegos reports that barring injury, Mateo will likely remained blocked from a promotion until rosters expand in September. Shortstop continues to be firmly in the grasp of Marcus Semien (career-best .272/.348/.451 slash line) at the big-league level, meaning that Mateo will likely be best served by continuing to log consistent at-bats down on the farm for the time being.