Mateo is on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Las Vegas with minor ankle soreness, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Assuming the injury is indeed minor, Mateo could join the big-league club when rosters expand in September. He does not necessarily have an everyday job waiting for him, but he is on the 40-man roster and could at least provide defense and speed on the bases off the bench late in games.