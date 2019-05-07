Athletics' Jorge Mateo: Still running hot in desert
Mateo, who's slashing .333/.374/.551 with eight doubles, eight triples, two home runs, 24 RBI and eight stolen bases across 29 games with Triple-A Las Vegas, could be the next callup for the Athletics, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
As those numbers imply, the 23-year-old has been tormenting Triple-A arms throughout the season while putting in time at both second base and shortstop. While there have been knocks on Mateo's maturity and focus in the past, the difference between his body of work at the Triple-A level in 2019 compared to last year is stark. Mateo slashed a middling .230/.280/.353 across 510 plate appearances at Nashville last season, and he's already amassed half of the 36 extra-base hits he posted during that tenure in 363 fewer opportunities.
