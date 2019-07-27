Mateo, who went 4-for-6 with two solo home runs and four runs for Triple-A Las Vegas in a win over El Paso on Friday, has three homers and four RBI in his last two games.

The promising shortstop continues to benefit from the Pacific Coast League's hitter-friendly conditions, with his recent two-game surge pushing his season line to .298/.330/.526. Mateo is projected to remain down on the farm until rosters expand at the big-league level in September, but his body of work thus far this season represents a marked improvement over his first exposure to Triple-A arms last year in Nashville.