Athletics' Jorge Mateo: Three homers in last two games
Mateo, who went 4-for-6 with two solo home runs and four runs for Triple-A Las Vegas in a win over El Paso on Friday, has three homers and four RBI in his last two games.
The promising shortstop continues to benefit from the Pacific Coast League's hitter-friendly conditions, with his recent two-game surge pushing his season line to .298/.330/.526. Mateo is projected to remain down on the farm until rosters expand at the big-league level in September, but his body of work thus far this season represents a marked improvement over his first exposure to Triple-A arms last year in Nashville.
More News
-
Athletics' Jorge Mateo: Likely in Triple-A until September•
-
Athletics' Jorge Mateo: Heading to Futures Game•
-
Athletics' Jorge Mateo: Still running hot in desert•
-
Athletics' Jorge Mateo: Off to sizzling start in Vegas•
-
Athletics' Jorge Mateo: Heads down to Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Jorge Mateo: Scuffling at Triple-A level•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Acuna Jr. up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 19 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 19 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Hot-hand pitchers like Reynaldo Lopez and Brad Keller are in line for two starts at the right...
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...
-
Waivers, winners, losers: Gallo hurt
Who can you find to replace Joey Gallo's power production? Do the Dodgers have a new catcher?...
-
Replacing Rays ace Blake Snell
Blake Snell's season might be over, at least in Fantasy. Here are some options for those attempting...