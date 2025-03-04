The Athletics announced Tuesday that Waldichuk (elbow) has been cleared to begin a bullpen progression, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

A little under 10 months removed from the Tommy John surgery and internal brace procedure he underwent May 15, 2024, Waldichuk is now ready to resume mound work. Per Gallegos, the Athletics estimated that Waldichuk would require around 13 months of recovery time from surgery, so he could be ready to contribute for the big club at some point in late June or July. Presumably, the Athletics' initial plan is to have Waldichuk get stretched out as a starter during his rehab program, though he could be deployed as a reliever if the team is satisfied with its rotation options by the time he's ready to return from the injured list.