Waldichuk (elbow) threw his most recent bullpen session Saturday and is targeting a return from the 60-day injured list before the All-Star break, MLB.com reports.

Waldichuk utilized his full arsenal during a 30-pitch bullpen session this past Tuesday, but it's unclear if he was able to increase his pitch count during his latest session over the weekend. Regardless, Waldichuk seems to be progressing well in his recovery from his May 15, 2024 Tommy John surgery, and he could be cleared to start facing hitters within the next few weeks. The 27-year-old lefty has operated mainly as a starter during his time in the big leagues, but a relief role could represent Waldichuk's most realistic path to contributing for the Athletics in 2025.