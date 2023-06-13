Waldichuk picked up the save Monday against the Rays. He allowed two hits while striking out five over three scoreless innings. He did not walk a batter.

While Waldichuk is in the midst of a rough season, his three-inning save on Monday was a step in the right direction. While the southpaw largely struggled as a starter dating back to his rookie season last year, he now has two scoreless relief appearances out of his last three. However, fantasy managers should still be wary of him, considering his 6.87 ERA and 1.94 WHIP.