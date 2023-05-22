Athletics manager Mark Kotsay said Waldichuk (calf) played catch Sunday for the second straight day, but the team has yet to decide whether the lefty will be fit to make his next start Wednesday in Seattle, MLB.com reports.

Waldichuk is tending to a mild left calf strain, which he sustained in his most recent start Friday in Houston. Though he's felt better in the two days immediately following the start, the Athletics plan to re-evaluate Waldichuk on Monday before determining whether he'll be ready to go Wednesday.