Waldichuk will open Tuesday's game against the Guardians, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Waldichuk will likely pitch an inning or two before Luis Medina enters as Oakland's primary pitcher Tuesday. The 25-year-old lefty holds a 6.64 ERA on the season, but he's been much better as of late with a 2.00 ERA through nine innings since the start of June.
