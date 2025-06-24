Waldichuk (elbow) will make a rehab start with Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Waldichuk tossed three scoreless innings, allowing one hit while hitting a batter and striking out four in a rehab start with Single-A Stockton on Sunday. He will now shift his minor-league rehab assignment to Las Vegas as he reaches the final stages of his recovery from Tommy John surgery in May 2024. Waldichuk last pitched with the Athletics in 2023, posting a 5.36 ERA and 1.56 WHIP with 132 strikeouts over 141 innings in 35 appearances, including 22 starts.