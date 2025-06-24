Athletics' Ken Waldichuk: Set for another rehab start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Waldichuk (elbow) will make a rehab start with Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Waldichuk tossed three scoreless innings, allowing one hit while hitting a batter and striking out four in a rehab start with Single-A Stockton on Sunday. He will now shift his minor-league rehab assignment to Las Vegas as he reaches the final stages of his recovery from Tommy John surgery in May 2024. Waldichuk last pitched with the Athletics in 2023, posting a 5.36 ERA and 1.56 WHIP with 132 strikeouts over 141 innings in 35 appearances, including 22 starts.
More News
-
Athletics' Ken Waldichuk: Beginning assignment Sunday•
-
Athletics' Ken Waldichuk: Throws live BP session•
-
Athletics' Ken Waldichuk: Covers 30 pitches in side session•
-
Athletics' Ken Waldichuk: Bullpen session on tap•
-
Athletics' Ken Waldichuk: Placed on 60-day IL•
-
Athletics' Ken Waldichuk: Cleared for bullpen progression•