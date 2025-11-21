Waldichuk and the Athletics avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year contract Friday.

Waldichuk spent the first half of the 2025 regular season rehabbing from Tommy John surgery that he underwent in May of 2024. He was activated from the 60-day IL in mid-July and spent the rest of the year in the minors with Triple-A Las Vegas, where he posted a 2-6 record across 16 games (15 starts) with an 8.65 ERA, 2.06 WHIP and 64:42 K:BB across 51 innings. Waldichuk last saw major-league action in 2023 with the Athletics, and he'll look to impress the team enough during spring training to earn a spot on the Opening Day roster for 2026.