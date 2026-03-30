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Butler is starting in center field and batting sixth for Monday's game against Atlanta.

Butler made a defensive miscue in the outfield on Opening Day and went 0-for-3 at the plate. He then was omitted from the starting lineup in each of the final two contests against the Blue Jays, but Butler is back in there for a homecoming game in Atlanta.

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