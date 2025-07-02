Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Day off Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Butler is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays.
Right-hander Ryan Pepiot has reverse splits, offering an opportunity to give the left-handed-hitting Butler a day of rest. Brent Rooker will get a start in right field for the Athletics.
