Butler will start in right field and bat sixth Tuesday against the Tigers.

The right fielder has batted atop the lineup in each of the past 25 games he's played in, but he'll move down to the No. 6 spot Tuesday versus Detroit's ace lefty Tarik Skubal. Butler was plenty productive during that 25-game stretch with eight doubles, four homers and a .297/.360/.495 slash line, so the move down the order is likely a temporary change due to the tough matchup.