Butler isn't in Oakland's lineup Saturday against the Orioles.
The left-handed-hitting Butler will catch a breather Saturday while southpaw Cade Povich takes the mound for Baltimore. Tyler Nevin will enter the lineup as Oakland's right fielder, batting seventh.
