The Athletics recalled Butler from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday.
Butler was sent to the minors in mid-May after slashing .179/.281/.274 through 121 major-league plate appearances. He has since improved while in Las Vegas, posting a .767 OPS over 27 games. Seth Brown was outrighted to Triple-A in a corresponding move, opening the door for Butler to receive regular playing time in Oakland's outfield.
