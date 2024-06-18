Share Video

The Athletics recalled Butler from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Butler was sent to the minors in mid-May after slashing .179/.281/.274 through 121 major-league plate appearances. He has since improved while in Las Vegas, posting a .767 OPS over 27 games. Seth Brown was outrighted to Triple-A in a corresponding move, opening the door for Butler to receive regular playing time in Oakland's outfield.

