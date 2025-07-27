Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Smacks late three-run homer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Butler went 1-for-5 with a three-run homer in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Astros.
Butler gave the Athletics a four-run cushion the ninth on a three-run long shot off Hector Neris. Butler has struggled at the plate since the All-Star break, going 3-for-32 (.094) with one steal, two home runs and four RBI with a 44.1 percent strikeout rate over his last nine games.
