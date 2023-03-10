Butler is hitting .571 (8-for-14) with three doubles, a triple, a home run, seven RBI, three walks, two stolen bases and four runs across eight Cactus League games.

Butler has yet to play above the High-A level, but his numbers against big-league arms thus far this spring underscore his impressive all-around skill set. The 22-year-old generated a solid .270 average and .825 OPS in 2022 at High-A Lansing, and Martin Gallegos of MLB.com notes Butler's body of work this spring makes it highly likely he'll start the season at Double-A Midland and possibly make his big-league debut before the end of the 2023 campaign.