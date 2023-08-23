Butler is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Royals, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The Athletics have faced a lot of lefties lately and the left-handed hitting Butler has now been out of the lineup for two straight games. He appeared in Tuesday's win over Kansas City as a pinch hitter, so perhaps he'll be summoned off the bench again Wednesday. Esteury Ruiz will man center field Wednesday in Butler's stead.