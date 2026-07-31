Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Tallies two doubles Thursday

Butler went 2-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Red Sox.

Butler laced a pair of doubles, with his two-bagger in the fourth inning driving in a run. The outfielder has logged multiple hits in back-to-back games and has shown signs of life at the plate since the All-Star break, going 10-for-33 (.303) with six extra-base hits, six RBI and seven runs across 13 contests. It would be a welcome development for the Athletics if the 26-year-old is able to turn things around in what has been a disappointing campaign for both him and the club. Overall, Butler is slashing .209/.309/.330 with six homers, 28 RBI, 38 runs and six stolen bases over 101 games.