Butler went 3-for-4 with three RBI in Saturday's 8-2 win over the Angels.

Butler singled twice and laced a three-run double in the fourth inning for his third consecutive multi-hit effort. The outfielder has been ridiculous in July, tallying 10 extra-base hits and 22 RBI in 52 plate appearances. On the year, he is hitting .230 with nine homers, 30 RBI, 21 runs scored and six steals across 202 plate appearances.