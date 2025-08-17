Morales (1-0) allowed a run on five hits and two walks while striking out five over five innings to earn the win over the Angels on Saturday.

Morales had mixed results in his first start last Sunday versus the Orioles, but he was steady after a shaky first inning in his second start. This was a good enough effort for Morales to come away with his first big-league win in just his third appearance. He's pitched to a 1.86 ERA despite a 1.66 WHIP and 9:8 K:BB through 9.2 innings since he was called up from Triple-A Las Vegas. Morales is tentatively projected for a somewhat tough road start versus the Mariners next week.