Athletics' Marcus Semien: Another pair of hits in loss
Semien went 2-for-4 with an RBI single in a loss to the Angels on Thursday.
Semien once again served as a catalyst out of the leadoff spot, churning out his first multi-hit effort since June 19 in the process. The veteran shortstop is hitting .299 overall in June, a resurgent month following a middling May during which he churned out a forgettable .206 average. Semien has also now compiled 16 RBI since the calendar flipped, easily his best monthly figure in that category this season.
