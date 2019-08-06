Athletics' Marcus Semien: Cranks pair of long balls
Semien went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI in the Athletics' 6-5 defeat to the Cubs on Monday.
Semien was the only member of the Oakland lineup who could solve Kyle Hendricks, as he launched a two-run blast in the third inning for his team's only hit of the day against the right-hander. He also added a solo shot in the eighth inning off Steve Cishek, giving him 19 long balls on the season. The 28-year-old shortstop is logging an excellent campaign at the dish, as he's now slashing .274/.362/.474 across 519 plate appearances.
