Athletics' Marcus Semien: Drives in two, swipes bag in win

Semien went 1-for-3 with a two-run single, a stolen base and a run in a win over the Mariners on Sunday.

Semien led off as customary with a righty in Felix Hernandez on the mound and provided plenty from the top of the order. The shortstop has now hit safely in five straight, and he's driven in five runs over the last three contests overall. Semien has been a much more prominent presence on the base paths in the second half of the season, as evidenced by a post-All-Star-break OBP of .365 that represents a 58-improvement over his first-half figure.