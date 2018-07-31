Athletics' Marcus Semien: Laces pair of hits in win
Semien went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs in a win over the Blue Jays on Monday.
Semien operated out of the bottom of the eight-hole, ceding the leadoff role to the hot-hitting Nick Martini. The shortstop is wrapping up July wielding a hot bat, as he's now generated four two-hit efforts over his last eight games, a span during which he's laced a quartet of two-baggers and driven in five of his eight runs for the month.
More News
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Drives in three against Rangers•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Walks thrice in win•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Swipes 10th base•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Three extra-base hits•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Another multi-hit effort Friday•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Hitting well over last five•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Waivers: Who closes in Texas now?
There's an opening for saves in Texas. Meanwhile, Stephen Piscotty and Shane Bieber continue...
-
Waivers: Wheeler continues to roll
One NL East pitcher shined in what may have been his last start with his team. Another is about...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...