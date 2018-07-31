Athletics' Marcus Semien: Laces pair of hits in win

Semien went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs in a win over the Blue Jays on Monday.

Semien operated out of the bottom of the eight-hole, ceding the leadoff role to the hot-hitting Nick Martini. The shortstop is wrapping up July wielding a hot bat, as he's now generated four two-hit efforts over his last eight games, a span during which he's laced a quartet of two-baggers and driven in five of his eight runs for the month.