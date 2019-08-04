Athletics' Marcus Semien: Produces from top of order

Semien went 2-for-4 with a double, a walks and two runs in a win over the Cardinals on Saturday. He also was caught stealing on his only attempt.

Semien snapped out of a brief 1-for-10 funk in fine fashion, lacing his second double in the last three games while recording his fourth two-run effort in the last seven contests overall. Semien is enjoying one of the better all-around seasons of his career, already producing the second-best doubles (28), triples (four) and home run (17) totals of his career while currently generating a career-best .273/.360/.466 line.