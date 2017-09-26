Athletics' Marcus Semien: Produces team's only run in loss

Semien went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Monday's 7-1 loss to the Mariners.

Semien produced the only run of the night for the Athletics with a sixth-inning solo shot off Felix Hernandez. The shortstop is swinging a hot bat over the last seven contests, going 10-for-30 with three doubles, two homers and five RBI over that stretch.