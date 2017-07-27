Athletics' Marcus Semien: Sole run producer in loss

Semien went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Blue Jays.

Semien erased an early 2-0 deficit with his 362-foot shot to left in the fifth, the third time he's gone deep in his injury-shortened 2017. The 26-year-old has hit safely in six of his last seven games, compiling a .370 average, two home runs and five RBI over that span.