Spence (5-6) took the loss against the Phillies on Saturday, allowing six runs on five hits and five walks with six strikeouts over 3.2 innings.

Spence struggled to throw strikes and served up a season-high three home runs before being pulled with two outs in the fourth inning. The righty's five walks were also the most he's yielded in a game this season, and the Phillies made him pay. He will take a 4.75 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 72:23 K:BB across 83.1 innings into the All-Star break.