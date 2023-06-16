Oakland placed Lovelady on the 15-day injured list Friday with a left elbow strain.
Lovelady suffered the injury while making a relief appearance Thursday against the Rays. It looked serious, and the diagnosis sounds serious, but the Athletics have yet to project a recovery timetable. Chad Smith will join the A's pitching mix in a corresponding move.
