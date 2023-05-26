Brown went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Mariners.
Brown took Logan Gilbert deep in the first inning, but the Athletics mustered just one hit after his homer. Brown is now 3-for-12 with three RBI over four contests since returning from an oblique injury. He's slashing .214/.250/.405 with two homers, five RBI, three runs scored and a stolen base through 44 plate appearances.
