Athletics' Seth Brown: Back in lineup as designated hitter
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Brown (shoulder) is back in the Athletics' Cactus League lineup Friday at designated hitter, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Brown hadn't played since Sunday because of inflammation in his left shoulder. It only bothers him when he throws, so expect Brown to be limited to DH duty for a bit.
