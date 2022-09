Brown went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in a loss to the Mets on Sunday.

Brown ensured his career-high 25th homer was a memorable one, as he belted it off Max Scherzer in the fourth inning. The 30-year-old had an impressive weekend series versus New York, going 5-for-12 with a double, two home runs, four RBI, three walks and four runs over the three-game set.