Brown went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in an extra-inning win over the White Sox on Saturday.

Brown's 383-foot shot to right field in the seventh -- his third long ball in the last six games -- snapped a 3-3 tie. The 30-year-old may finally be starting to rediscover the power stroke that led to 45 homers over the last two seasons, and he's also hitting a crisp .316 (6-for-19) with a refreshingly modest 15.0 percent strikeout rate (32.7 percent season figure) during his aforementioned six-game power surge.