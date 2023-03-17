Athletics manager Mark Kotsay announced that Brown, who has been dealing with shoulder soreness, could play in the outfield as soon as next Friday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Brown has not been able to play in the outfield since March 7 as he recovers from shoulder soreness. The outfielder will throw to the bases Wednesday, and if that goes well, he has a chance to back in the field by the end of the week. Brown would likely be the designated hitter if he can't get healthy by Opening Day, but everything points to him being in the outfield to start the year.