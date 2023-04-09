Brown is out of the lineup and likely not available off the bench Sunday against the Rays and being evaluated after feeling discomfort in his rib cage area, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Brown felt the discomfort on a check swing in Saturday's 11-0 loss. The outfielder should be considered day-to-day until the results of the evaluation are announced. Conner Capel will enter the lineup in Brown's stead Sunday, starting in left field.