Brown went 2-for-5 with a triple, three RBI and a run scored in Monday's 5-4 extra-inning win against the Angels.

Brown led the offense in Oakland's comeback victory over the Angels on Monday. He collected two hits for the second game in a row, including his third triple of the season and a big two-run single to tie the game at 4-4 in the ninth inning and send the game to extras. Hover his last 10 games, Brown is batting .286 (10-for-35) with two homers, two steals, six runs scored and 10 RBI.