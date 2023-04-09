Brown is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Brown will be taking a seat for the first time this season after starting in left field or at designated hitter in each of the Athletics' eight games to date while slashing .200/.250/.367 with a home run, a stolen base, two runs and two RBI. Conner Capel will draw the start in left field in Brown's stead.