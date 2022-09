Brown went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in a loss to the Angels on Wednesday.

The slugger garnered his 10th steal in 11 attempts during the loss, further enriching a season stat line that also includes 26 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 66 RBI. Now having produced back-to-back 20-homer seasons and flashing some solid wheels on the basepaths, Brown seemingly just needs to continue improving on his 70.5 percent contact rate to take himself to another level offensively.