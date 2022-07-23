Brown went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 5-4 win over the Rangers on Friday.

Brown took advantage of struggling spot starter Spencer Brown to go yard for his 12th home run of the season. The 30-year-old left-handed bat hasn't shown good contact or on base skills throughout his career, but the home run does give him 41 RBI on the season. Brown is now 6-for-12 over this past three games.