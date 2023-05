Brown is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Mariners.

The lefty-hitting Brown will hit the bench with the Mariners bringing southpaw Marco Gonzales to the hill for the second game of the series. Brown made his return from the 15-day injured list in Monday's 11-2 loss and was productive in his first game with the big club in six weeks, going 2-for-4 with an RBI.