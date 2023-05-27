Brown went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Astros.
He took Astros starter Hunter Brown deep in the seventh inning for the Athletics' only scoring play of the game. Brown has homered in back-to-back games, as it appears he's getting his timing back after a six-week stint on the injured list with an oblique injury. He's still hitting just .217 on the year, adding a .707 OPS, three long balls, seven RBI, four runs scored and a stolen base through 13 contests.
